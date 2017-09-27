Gionee S11 with 6-inch FHD+ Display, MT6763 SoC and 4 GB RAM Gets Spotted on GFXBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gionee had launched the S10 smartphone with dual rear and front cameras in May this year. It appears that the company is prepping up on the successor for Gionee S10 as a smartphone labelled as Gionee S11 has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site.

The GFXBench listing has revealed that the smartphone features a 6-inch display that carries support for FHD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. The Chinese firm has recently launched Gionee M7 smartphone that houses a 6.01-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 18:9.

It is likely that the Gionee S11 may feature the same 18:9 FullView Display that is available on the Gionee S10 smartphone. Since the smartphone is likely to arrive with a FullView Display, there is a possibility that it would be coming with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The MediaTek MT6763 chipset that clocks at 2.3 GHz is present under the hood of the device which features an ARM Mali-G71 graphics. The chipset of the Gionee S11 will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and it will be coming with an internal storage of 64 GB. The S11 will arrive loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat that would be customized with Amigo proprietary skin from the company.

The benchmarking site has further revealed that the Gionee S11 would be coming with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a frontal camera of 5-megapixel. There is no confirmation on whether the smartphone would be featuring dual rear and front cameras. There is no information on the battery of the device. However, the smartphone may arrive with a battery of 3,500mAh capacity.

After the recently launched Gionee M7 and Steel 2 Plus smartphones, Gionee S11 could be the third smartphone from the company to arrive with FullView Display. The Gionee M7 is powered by Helio P30 processor and 6 GB of RAM. It includes a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is packed with a 4,000mh battery. The handset is priced at 2,799 (~$425).

The Gionee Steel 2 Plus features an 18:9 FullView Display of 6 inches. It features MediaTek MT6737 chipset, 3 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 435. It has a rear camera of 13-megapixel and a front-facing shooter of 8-megapixel. It is packed with a huge 5,000mAh battery. It carriers a pricing of 1,999 Yuan (~$305).

