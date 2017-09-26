The Panasonic Eluga 14 Is A Slightly Cheaper Eluga Ray 500 With Too Many Trade-offs

The newly announced Eluga 14 adds to the list of Eluga devices released by Panasonic in recent weeks. It is hard understanding why the Panasonic Eluga 14 exists, as its specs positions it as a lite version of the Eluga Ray 500 but with an unjustifiable price.

The Eluga 14 has the same 5.0” HD display with 2.5D glass as well as the MT6737 SoC of the Eluga Ray 500. It however comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Another area where it is downgraded is the camera department. Unlike the Eluga Ray 500 that has dual rear cameras, the Eluga 14 has a single 8MP camera with quad LED flash. Front camera remains 5MP.

The Eluga 14 has dual SIM support, VoLTE, and a MicroSD card slot (128GB max.). It also has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. Battery capacity has been reduced to 3000mAh but it still comes with Android 7.0 out of the box.

So how much does the Panasonic Eluga 14 cost? INR 8290 (~$127)! Now you have to ask yourself if it makes sense purchasing it when the Eluga Ray 500 which has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a larger 4000mAh battery costs INR 709 (~$11) more (INR 8990 (~$138).

READ MORE: Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro Launched In India

However, if you feel the extra $11 can be put to better use, you can go ahead and purchase the Eluga 14 in either blue, black or gold at Panasonic shops or other authorized retail outlets around India.

(Source, via)