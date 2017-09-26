Nokia 8 Arrives India With 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM & INR 36,999 (~$565) Price

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Today, HMD Global released its Nokia 8 Flagship in India. While there is no difference between this and the version released in London, India will get it for a lesser price.

The Nokia 8 is a flagship in all areas. It has a 5.3-inch display with a 2K resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 835. There is 4GB of RAM on board and 64GB of expandable storage.

Just like most flagships released this year, the Nokia 8 has dual rear cameras with a few software tricks of its own. The dual 13MP cameras have Carl Zeiss lens just like the Nokia high-end phones of old. There is OIS, laser and phase detection autofocus and a dual LED flash. Although the sensors are in the RGB + Monochrome configuration, there is a live bokeh mode that allows you to adjust the bokeh strength for portrait mode images.

The selfie camera is also the same 13MP f/2.0 Carl Zeiss lens as the color sensor on the back. One software trick HMD has added to the Nokia 8 is something called Dual-Sight mode. It allows you to take pictures and record video simultaneously with both the rear and front facing cameras in a split-screen fashion. This is especially good for those who are at outdoor events like a parade, a concert or a sports game.

The bothie mode can also be used for live streaming on Facebook and YouTube – so while you are covering that concert, your friends can also see you having the time of your life. There is also Nokia Ozo spatial 360° audio for surround sound when recording and during playback.

The Nokia 8 packs a 3090mAh battery, an IP57 certification which means its splash proof, has dual SIM support, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and will get upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Nokia 8 will be available in Blue, Polished Copper and Steel for INR 36,999 (~$565) and will go on sale on October 14 on Amazon India and select retail stores across India.

