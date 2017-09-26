Apple iPhone X Appears on TENAA Revealing Specs Including Battery Size

Apple‘s latest full-screen flagship – iPhone X was officially announced a few weeks back but as usual, some of the specifications of the device like the battery capacity are still unknown. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus suffered the same fate until their battery capacities and RAM sizes were revealed on their TENAA filings. The iPhone X has now appeared on TENAA, revealing the battery size and a couple of other specs.

The TENAA listing shows the iPhone X’s battery has a slightly larger 2,716mAH capacity than that of the iPhone 8 Plus which packs a 2,675mAh battery. It also dwarfs the iPhone 8’s battery with a capacity of 1,821mAh. No worries, though, this is Apple’s iPhone and with the latest, power-efficient A11 processor and OS the iPhone X sport, the battery size won’t pose a challenge.

Apart from the battery size, the TENAA listing also shows the iPhone X with model number A1865 packs a 5.85-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. The iPhone X will be available in white, black and Rose Gold colours in China. In addition, there is 3GB of RAM, and three storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The iPhone X packs a dual rear camera setup with the main sensor being a 12MP sensor while at the front there is an 8MP sensor. No word yet on when it would be launched in China.

