New Pixel 2 Rumors: New Launcher, Always-On Song Recognition, and Portrait Mode

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be officially launched next week, October 4. and everyone is eager to see what Google comes up with for its second generation Pixel phones. Fresh details of the HTC-made Pixel 2 has surfaced on the internet which are quite interesting.

The new info about the Google Pixel are more software-related this time, with a little bit of hardware details. Posted on Twitter by @ArtemR, founder of AndroidPolice, the info is said to be from someone who got his hands on a Verizon unit.

The Pixel 2 (and definitely Pixel 2 XL) will come with a redesigned Pixel launcher. The major change being that the search bar is now at the bottom of the screen, sitting just above the navigation buttons. The Google homepage has also been redesigned.

There is also an always-on music recognition feature that displays info of the artist and song playing on your lockscreen. Music lovers will sure appreciate this new addition.

The Pixel 2 will still not join the dual camera train this year but the camera app will come with a portrait mode. This should be different from the lens blur mode already present in the Google camera app.

Just like the HTC U11, the Pixel 2 will also have squeezable sides that launches Google Assistant. The squeeze intensity will also be user adjustable. Other features mentioned include dual speakers and a flat glass covering the display, not 2.5D. It will also not have an audio jack.

Apart from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launching next week, Google should also announce the Google Home Mini, the PixelBook, and a new Daydream VR headset.

(Source, Via)