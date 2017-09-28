Nokia Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Arriving Before End of 2017

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global has already confirmed that the Android 8.0 Oreo update would be released for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. In the previous week, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas had shared official images that revealed that the company is working on Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8. However, he did not reveal the exact timeline for the release of Oreo update. Today, the company has made officially confirmed that the Android 8.0 Oreo would be released for its smartphones before the end of 2017.

Mark Trundle who is the HDM Global’s General Manager for multiple regions like Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia has confirmed in a recent interview that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 would be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of this year. This means that the Nokia 3 will become the cheapest smartphone to receive Android Oreo.

As far as Nokia 8 is concerned, since the company has hinted that it is testing Android 8.0 Oreo update for the smartphone, it is likely that it could become the first Nokia phone to receive the latest Android version. The Android 8.0 Oreo update is expected to be first available for unlocked variants of Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. Next in line would be the carrier variants of these phones.

The upcoming Nokia 2 entry-level phone is expected to come loaded with Android 7.1 Nougat. There is no information on whether it will be receiving the Oreo update.

