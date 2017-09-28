Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G Model Launched with Refreshed UI and New Customizations

Nokia had resurrected the Nokia 3310 feature phone by launching its revamped version during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in February. Since the Nokia 3310 (2017) supports only 2G connectivity, its unusable in some markets like the U.S., Canada, Australia and Singapore. HMD Global has now launched the 3G edition of the phone and has confirmed that it will be available for buying from next month.

Nokia 3310 (2017) with support for 3G connectivity has been launched in Australia. The handset will be available for buying in the country with a price tag of AUD 89.95 ($70) starting from Oct. 17. It will be available through carriers like Optus and Vodafone in Australia.

It is expected to be available globally with a pricing of 69 euros ($81.17). Its global release is also pegged to happen in mid-October. There is no information on the specific markets that will be getting the Nokia 3310 3G. However, Singapore is the other market that will be getting it in October.

In February you asked for it. We got to work @nokiamobile and here it is. Iconic #nokia3310 now in 3G! https://t.co/2jJysyUwHh pic.twitter.com/CUdU4Zhzfp — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 28, 2017

The new 3G model is enabled with new customization options such as rearranging of icons and modifying color themes. It is also loaded with a refreshed customizable retro UI. The phone has been slightly redesigned as there is more spacing between the buttons.

As far as the 2G model is concerned, the Chief Marketing Officer of HMD Global Pekka Ranatala has claimed that the company sold “millions” of units of Nokia 3310 (2017). The specifications of the Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G version are same as its 2G variant. It will be coming in color choices like Azure, Charcoal, Warm Red and Yellow.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) has a 2.4-inch color display that supports 240 x 320 pixels resolution. It is running on “Feature OS powered by Java” and comes with 64 GB ROM and external storage support. It features a LED enabled 2-megapixel rear camera. It carries support for dual-SIM connectivity and is packed with a 1,200mAh battery that offers up to 27 days of standby time. For connectivity, it provides options like Bluetooth 2.1 and microUSB port. The phone comes preinstalled with the classic Snake game that is optimized for new color display.

