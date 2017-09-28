LG K7i Mosquito Repellent Phone Launched in India for Rs. 7,990 (~$121)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG has unveiled the LG K7i entry-level smartphone at the ongoing India Mobile Congress event in New Delhi. The smartphone has a very unique feature that can assist in controlling mosquito borne diseases in the country.

LG K7i comes with a feature called Mosquito Away that uses ultrasonic sensor available on the backside of the smartphone can create 30KHz ultrasonic sound waves. These sound waves are not audible to humans. However, mosquitos and insects are unable to withstand the noise which helps in driving them away. Hence, the LG K7i can protect its users from mosquito bites. At the launch event, the company said that there are no harmful chemicals on the phone and neither were any used while manufacturing it.

LG has launched air conditioners and televisions with Mosquito Away feature in the past. LG claims that the LG K7i is the first smartphone in the world that comes with an ultrasonic technology to shoo away the mosquitos.



Coming to the specifications of the LG K7i phone, it features a 5-inch display that supports an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. It is driven by an unspecified quad-core processor that clocks at 1.4 GHz.

The processor is coupled with 2 GB of RAM and it comes with inbuilt flash storage of 16 GB. The smartphone can support up to 128 GB of microSD card. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It is preloaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. The rear camera of the LG K7i is of 8-megapixel and it houses a frontal shooter of 5-megapixel. It includes a decent battery of 2,500 mAh capacity.

The connectivity features of the LG K7i include 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, v4.2 Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802 b/g/n and NFC connectivity. It sports a full plastic design that has a thickness of 8.1mm and it weighs 138 grams.

LG is also proving Mosquito Away stand along with the smartphone. Buyers who do not want the Mosquito Away feature can swap its rear cover with a normal one. The smartphone comes in brown color and carries a pricing of Rs. 7,990 (~$121). The handset will be available through offline retailers across India.

