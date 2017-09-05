Android 8.0 Oreo Update Officially Confirmed for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6X

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Honor 8 Pro (aka Honor V9 in China) is one of the well-received smartphones of 2017 and the Honor 6X is also a famous budget-friendly smartphone that is enabled with dual rear cameras. Honor, a subsidiary brand of Huawei, has confirmed that both smartphones would be getting Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of the year. HMD Global has also officially confirmed that the Nokia Android smartphones would be upgraded to

Android 8.0 Oreo was introduced in the previous month. Since then, couple of smartphone manufacturers such as BlackBerry, HTC and Sony have confirmed on the devices that will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. As far as Honor phones are concerned, the Chinese firm had kept a press conference recently in New Delhi, India. During the press meet, the company allowed its officials to answer queries on its old and new devices.

When Honor was asked about the arrival about the release of Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 6X, the company claimed that the firmware upgrade would be released within few months. The company confirmed that these smartphones would be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end of this year. However, there is a possibility that the rollout of Oreo update for Honor 6X may happen in early 2018. Currently, the Honor 8 Pro is running on Android Nougat. The Honor 6X is also running on Nougat, but it was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Apart from the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone, HMD Global has increased couple of Nokia phones running on Android OS this year. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 are all currently running on Android Nougat OS. A tweet released by Juho Sarvikas who is Chief Product Officer with HMD Global has confirmed that the all the Nokia Android phones including the Nokia 3 would be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. However, Sarvikas refrained from revealing the exact timeframe of the release.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017

The Nokia 3 is running on MediaTek MT6737 chipset whereas the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are powered by Snapdragon 430. Hence, some were speculating that the MediaTek chip powered Nokia 3 may not get the latest Android version. However, the Finnish firm has confirmed that the low-end Nokia 3 will be upgraded to Android Oreo.

