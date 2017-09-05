Apple Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Enabled with ANC Officially Launched for $349

The new Beats Studio3 Wireless premium headphones have been officially introduced by Apple. The flagship over-ear headphones are available with a retail price of $349 in the U.S. It will be selling in the U.K. for £299.

Beats Electronics that was founded in 2006 was taken over by Apple 2014. Since then, it is functioning as a subsidiary of the Cupertino company. The Beats Studio3 Wireless can be conveniently paired with Appel devices like iPhone, iPad or Mac and the wirelessly connectivity can be achieved through Bluetooth.

The number 3 in the moniker of the new headphones stands for third generation. Appearance-wise, it looks very similar to the predecessor Studio model from 2013. The Class 1 Bluetooth ensures optimal connectivity with very less disconnection chances on iOS and Android devices.

Beats Studio3 Wireless is powered by Apple W1 chip. It is the same chip that is present under the hood of other products like Beats Solo3, BeatsX and Powerbeats3. Moreover, the Studio3 Wireless is equipped with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) which allows the device to constantly listen to the sound of the surrounding environment and accordingly adjust the audio output.

The Pure ANC feature available on the Studio3 Wireless headphones can scan the sound of the environment at the rate of 50,000 times a second to calibrate the audio performance. The controls present on the new Beats headphones can be used to skip song, control music and access Siri. The inbuilt mic can be used to answer or make phone calls. According to Beats, the new over-ear headsets are so comfortable that it can be worn throughout the day.

The Studio3 Wireless can last for up to 22 hours on a single charge. Compared to the predecessor Studio model, its successor is able to churn out 10-hours of extra battery life. By turning off the ANC, the device can run for up to 40 hours. Even when the ANC is disabled, the audio quality is not hampered. There is a feature called “Fast Fuel” that allows the headphones to be used for around 3 hours by charging it only for 10 minutes.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are now available at the online store of Apple. It comes in multiple colors like Red, Matte Black, White, Blue, Porcelain Rose, and Shadow Gray. The last two color variants are limited edition models.

