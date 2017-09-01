Apple Special Event will be Held on September 12; Three iPhones, LTE Apple Watch, 4K Apple TV Expected

Recent reports had claimed that Apple would be holding an unveil event on Sept. 12. Now, Apple has officially sent out launch invitations for a launch event that will be held on Sept. 12. It is heavily pegged to unveil three iPhones at the upcoming unveil event.

The “Apple Special Event” will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater for the very first time. The venue is also dubbed as the New Apple Park. The event will begin at 10 AM PDT on Sept. 12. The rumor mill has been consistently saying that the Cupertino company will unveil three iPhones such as iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and the special edition iPhone 8 or iPhone Pro.

The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are expected to arrive refreshed models of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from last year. The iPhone 8 is speculated as the 10th anniversary special iPhone that will be arriving with some new features.

The alleged iPhone 8 is expected to break cover as the first iPhone with an OLED screen. Leaked information has revealed that it will be housing a 5.8-inch OLED panel and it will be boasting a full screen design with super slim bezels. It will be driven by Apple A11 chipset and the latest iOS 11 operating system.

Touch ID sensor may not be present on the iPhone 8 as it is rumored to be replaced by 3D facial recognition feature. The iPhone 8 is also pegged to carry certain AR features and it is believed to arrive with wireless charging support for charging the newb long lasting “L” shaped battery. It is expected to be available in storages like 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

The highest storage model of the iPhone 8 is expected to cost around $1,400. After getting unveiled on Sept. 12, the new iPhones may become available on pre-orders on Sept. 15 and their shipments are likely to start on Sept. 22.

Apple will not just showcase the new iPhones at Sept. 12 unveil event, it is also expected to debut an LTE chip enabled Apple Watch 3 smartwatch. Through an embedded, it may allow users to access VOIP services and access without pairing with an iPhone. Speculations are rife that Apple may also uncover a 4K ready Apple TV at the same launch event.

