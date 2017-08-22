iPhone 8 Without Touch ID May Offer Topnotch Accuracy Through Face ID

The u-shaped top bezel that is expected to arrive on the iPhone 8 is rumored to house a pair of iris sensors. The rumor mill has revealed that both the sensors will work together as 3D face recognition feature. Speculations are rife that this feature will be called Face ID. According to a South Korean publication, the Face ID feature will offer topnotch accuracy that will function at speed of millionths of a second.

The Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL smartphones from October 2014 came with iris scanners. However, the Windows 10 powered smartphone did not achieve much popularity. The feature gained recognition when it arrived on Samsung Galaxy series smartphones, but since the speed and accuracy is not up to the mark, these devices come with iris scanners as well as fingerprint readers.

Previous reports have revealed that Apple has been struggling to place the Touch ID sensor under the display of the upcoming iPhone 8. Hence, it seems that the Cupertino company has decided to ditch the Touch ID sensor on the iPhone 8 and instead offer a 3D face recognition feature that functions accurately. If the iPhone 8 will not feature a Touch ID sensor as it is pegged to replace it with Face ID, Apple will have to explain the accuracy and security of the new feature that will be used not only for unlocking the iPhone 8 but also to authenticate payments made through it.

The South Korean publication has claimed that the 3D sensors will be present on the front as well as the backside of the iPhone 8’s to support the new augmented reality (AR) platform from Apple. Fresh information suggest that the Cupertino company will be making use of a flat AMOLED screen instead of a curved edge display. An AMOLED screen is slimmer than an LCD panel.

The flat AMOLED screen will be boasting a bezel-less design on all four sides. Rumors have it that the Apple will be holding a launch event in early September to announce three iPhones. Two of them could be the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus that may arrive as successor models for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. And the third one will be iPhone 8 that will mark the tenth anniversary of Apple iPhones. Also, Apple is also expected to debut an Apple Watch 3 that will carry support for 4G LTE connectivity.

