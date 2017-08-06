Alleged iPhone 8 Display Assembly Appears without Touch ID in Leaked Images

Plenty of details of the rumored iPhone 8 have appeared through the code of the firmware for Apple’s HomePod. One of things that have unearthed through it is that iPhone 8 may come with a 3D face recognition feature called Face ID instead of Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Leaked images of the alleged display assembly of the iPhone 8 suggests that it does not feature a Touch ID sensor.

An image of the front panel of the rumored iPhone 8 that had appeared in the previous week had revealed that its u-shaped upper bezel has cutouts for a pair of iris sensors for 3D face recognition feature. The leaked images of display assembly of the iPhone 8 show the presence of the same cutouts that probably belong to the iris sensors. Recent rumors have revealed that the facial recognition feature will not allow users to unlock the iPhone 8 but also to make payments through Apple Pay.

If this is true, there is a high possibility that the special edition iPhone that will be introduced in celebration of the tenth anniversary of iPhones will not feature Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Comparing the image of the display with that of the front panel of iPhone 8, it can be seen that a second horizontal shaped present on the latter cannot be seen in the newer images.

Read More: iPhone 8 Rumors: 7 New Features Include Face ID Apple Pay, OLED Status Bar, Tap to Wake, SmartCam & More

There are some conflicting rumors that claim that the Cupertino company has successfully managed to test the iPhone 8 with on-screen fingerprint scanner. And there are some other reports that suggest that it would be arriving with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Some leaked renders show that the iPhone 8 would be coming with an elongated Power button that is integrated with Touch ID sensor.

According to well-known KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino company has cancelled the plans on embedding the fingerprint scanner under the screen of the next-generation flagship iPhone. However, there is no confirmation on when Apple decided to axe the embedded Touch ID feature. The removal of the Touch ID enabled Home button from the frontside could certainly make it possible to include a full-screen display on the upcoming iPhone 8.

The above leaked image showing the internals of the iPhone 8 (codenamed as Ferrari) suggests the presence of wireless charging ring along with a double-stacked circuit board. It also suggests that the rumored iPhone 8 would be coming with a L-shaped large-sized battery that will allow it to deliver enhanced battery life.

(source 1,2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: