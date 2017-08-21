Want The OnePlus 5 128GB Version in Slate Gray? You Can Buy It Now
The OnePlus 5 comes in three colors: Slate Gray, Soft Gold and Midnight Black. When it first launched, you could only get the 8GB RAM variant in Midnight Black, but starting today, the high-end version now comes in Slate Gray too.
The new development means the OnePlus 5 comes in 4 variants now:
- Slate Gray with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
- Soft Gold with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
- Slate Gray with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- Midnight Black with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
The price still remains $539 for the 8GB RAM version and it ships immediately.
The OnePlus 5 boasts a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 835 processor and dual rear cameras. The rear cameras are a 16MP f/1.7 sensor and a 20MP f/2.6 sensor with optical zoom. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies.
It comes with Android Nougat out of the box and will get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. There is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Battery capacity is 3300mAh.
