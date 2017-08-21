Want The OnePlus 5 128GB Version in Slate Gray? You Can Buy It Now

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OnePlus 5 comes in three colors: Slate Gray, Soft Gold and Midnight Black. When it first launched, you could only get the 8GB RAM variant in Midnight Black, but starting today, the high-end version now comes in Slate Gray too.

The new development means the OnePlus 5 comes in 4 variants now:

Slate Gray with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage Soft Gold with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage Slate Gray with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage Midnight Black with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

The price still remains $539 for the 8GB RAM version and it ships immediately.

READ MORE: No Android P for The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 5 boasts a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 835 processor and dual rear cameras. The rear cameras are a 16MP f/1.7 sensor and a 20MP f/2.6 sensor with optical zoom. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies.

It comes with Android Nougat out of the box and will get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. There is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Battery capacity is 3300mAh.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: