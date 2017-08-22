Sharp FS8008, a Possible Sharp Aquos S2 Variant Receives TENAA Certification

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The recently launched Sharp Aquos S2 has met with amazing response in China and now the Japanese company seems to be working on a variant of the same phone. The Sharp FS8008 that has a similar appearance like the Aquos S2 has been certified by China’s TENAA regulatory body. The specs of the FS8008 that has been revealed by TENAA suggests that it will be quite similar to the Aquos S2.

One major difference that can be seen through the images of Sharp FS8008 made available through the TENAA listing is that it does not feature a bezel-less design like the Aquos S2. Moreover, it does not seem to feature a metal unibody design as its body appears to be made up of plastic. Like the Aquos S2, it also features a vertically aligned dual rear cameras at the top-left corner of the back panel.

The Sharp logo is present not only on the backside of the phone but also below the display. The chin of the phone features two capacitive buttons. The fingerprint scanner may be embedded under the Home button. The right edge of the Sharp FS8008 features the Power button as well as the volume controllers. The TENAA documents show only the white variant of the smartphone. However, the Japanese firm is likely to introduce it in multiple colors like the Aquos S2. It measures 141.8 x 72.04 x 7.9mm and its weight is 145 grams.

According to the TENAA listing of the Sharp FS8008, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch display that produces a resolution of 2,040 x 1,080 pixels. It is driven by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2 GHz which suggests this smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 630 or 660 chipset. It is expected to arrive in two models. The 64 GB Sharp FS8008 may feature 4 GB of RAM whereas the other model with 128 GB of storage may come with 6 GB of RAM. Both models also feature a microSD card slot.

A pair of 12-megapxiel camera sensors are available on the rear side of the Sharp FS8008. The frontside will be featuring an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It will arrive preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and a 2,390mAh battery will be present to keep the lights on. There is no information on the launch of the Sharp FS8008. However, since it has been certified by TENAA, it should not take much time to get official.

(source|via)

