Mysterious Sharp Aquos Phone with Full-Screen Display, Front-Bottom Selfie Camera Appears in Leaked Images

The Sharp Aquos S2 flagship smartphone was announced earlier in this month and it was sold out completely during its first sale on Aug. 14. The Japanese company seems to be working on another smartphone that will feature a bezel-less display. Leaked renders showing the front and rear sides of the mysterious Sharp Aquos smartphone have surfaced on Weibo.

The bottom bezel of the mysterious Sharp smartphone has a Aquos branding and the same bezel features a selfie camera. The appearance of the device is not very different from the recently released Sharp Aquos S2. It boasts a high screen-to-body ratio as it features a full-screen display.

The right edge of the mysterious Aquos phone has a Power key and there seems to be a dedicated camera key. The left side of the mysterious has a SIM card tray and buttons for controlling volume. The backside of the smartphone has a single camera coupled with dual-LED flash. The smartphone seems to be having a metallic frame.

The fingerprint scanner of the phone is not visible which suggests that it may come with an iris scanner. There is a possibility that it may feature an in-screen fingerprint reader. The appearance of the smartphone suggests that it could be a concept render created by a fan.

Since the smartphone appears to be thick, it is likely to feature a huge battery. The text present on the display of the smartphone suggests that this mysterious Sharp Aquos phone may get unveiled on Sept. 30.

In related news, Sharp Aquos S2 has met with amazing market response in China through its first sale on Aug. 14 as all the units were sold out within 24 hours. It will again go on sale in China on Aug. 18.

The Sharp Aquos S2 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is priced at 2,499 Yuan (~$374) on JD.com. There is an international edition of the same variant that is priced at 3,299 Yuan (~$493). The other model featuring 6 GB of RAM and 128 G of storage costs 3,799 Yuan (~$568).

It features a 5.5-inch IGZO display from Sharp that offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,040 pixels and supports an aspect ratio of 17:9. It is available in Snapdragon 630 and 660 chipset options. It has a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 3,020mAh battery.

