EMUI 6 Said To Be Based On Android 8 Oreo, Starting With Mate 10

Google officially announced its latest operating system which is now officially Android 8.0 Oreo and part of the announcement was that Huawei will be the first to use Android O on its smartphone. As is very well known, Huawei does not use stock Android OS but has its Emotion UI (EMUI) and would be looking to release a next-gen EMUI 6.0 for the Mate 10.

A screenshot of a phone showing the EMUI 6.0 closed beta system update has been revealed on Weibo. From the screenshot, it is very clear that the EMUI 6.0 will be based on Android 8.0 Oreo. That means EMUI 6 will bring along with it the stunning features of Android O, just as unveiled and this includes faster performance, Picture-In-Picture, Autofill, Split screen, ease of operation and many others.

Another aspect is that the Mate 10 will also run on EMUI 6 just the same way the Mate 9 was the first device to run on EMUI 5.0 last year. The closed beta may have begun but sure, it is really closed because the Mate 10 would have it first and the device is yet to go public. So, the most likely postulation is that Huawei’s software engineers are likely doing the testing. The Mate 10 is expected on October 16 and that is when we expect to see the EMUI 6 unveiled. After its launch, Huawei will then start announcing upgrades for other models to Android 8-based EMUI 6.

