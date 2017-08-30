Cubot Begins New Activity Second Half 2017 to Give Away Coupons, Gifts & Free Cubot Products

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Cubot has started a new activity for the new devices that it is selling in the second half of this year. The details of the activity are also available on the official site of Cubot. Participating in the new activity will allow users to win coupons that can be redeemed on Cubot products, some memorable gifts from the company as well as a chance to avail any of the new device for free.

The new activity is quite simple as it requires users to simply share Cubot’s new products such as Cubot King Kong, Cubot H3, Cubot X18 Plus and Cubot F1. Users can visit the official site to participate in the activity.

As mentioned above, by promoting the Cubot products on social platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Google+, fans get any of the following prizes:

Coupons that can used for availing discounts on Cubot products Exciting commemorative gifts from Cubot Chance to win any of the aforementioned Cubot devices for free.

Once the activity is shared on social sites, Cubot fans can scroll down to the bottom of the activity page on the official site and enter their email address along with all the links of the posts of the activity that they have shared on different social sites. Participants should be aware of the fact that the activity will be expiring on Sept. 10.

Here is a quick glance at the features of some of the Cubot products from the new activity:

Cubot King Kong

As the name goes, the Cubot Kingkong is a rugged smartphone built for using in extreme weather conditions as it has a IP68 certified body. Its 5-inch IPS HD display is protected by a scratch hard glass and it is packed with a 4,400mAh battery. It also features a dual rear camera system.

Cubot H3

Cubot H3 comes with a 5-inch HD screen and is powered by MediaTek MT6737 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. It is packed with a massive battery of 6,000mAh capacity. Its rear camera is of 13-megapixel and it has a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Cubot X18 Plus

Packed in a metal body, the Cubot X18 Pius has a 5.7-inch IPS HD display that supports 720 x 1,440 pixels that offers 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek MT6750T chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The rear side features a 20-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras and the frontside also fitted with the same set of dual cameras.