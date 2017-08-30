Honor V9 Play Confirmed to Launch on September 6

The Honor V9 was released with flagship specifications earlier this year. The company has now confirmed that it will be launching the Honor V9 Play on September 6. Rumors suggest that it could be a youth version of the Honor V9 smartphone that will be packed with toned-down specs.

Huawei’s subsidiary Honor has released an image on Weibo to confirm the arrival of Honor V9 Play in the coming month on the last day of the IFA 2017 tech trade show. However, the event will be held in China and it seems that the smartphone would be initially available in the same country. Just as the Honor 8 Youth Edition was launched as the lower-end version of the Honor 8. The Honor V9 Play is also expected to come with modest specs.

It appears that the Honor V9 Play has already paid a visit to TENAA, the certifying body for telecommunication devices in China. The TENAA listing has revealed the images of the smartphone. The images suggest that it may sport a different design when compared to the Honor V9 smartphone.

Unlike the Honor V9 that features dual rear cameras, the Honor V9 Play is likely to come with a single rear camera. TENAA has revealed that the smartphone may sport a 12-megapixel rear snapper. The images suggest that it may houses a metallic rear with top and bottom portions made up of plastic. The rear side of the smartphone also features a fingerprint reader.

Since it will be a mid-range smartphone, it will be powered by Kirin 659 chipset that will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. It is expected to debut with a pricing of 1,499 Yuan (~$227). Honor 7X and Honor 6C (2017) are some of the upcoming smartphones that are speculated to arrive as competitors for the Xiaomi Mi 5X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A.

The Honor V9 has a 5.7-inch Quad HD display and is powered by Kirin 960 chipset. In China, it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of RAM. In other markets, it is sold as Honor 8 Pro and it comes in 64 GB storage and 4 GB / 6 GB RAM options. It is fitted with a dual rear camera system that includes a pair of 12-megapixel sensors. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The phablet houses a large battery of 4,000mAh capacity

