Nokia 2 and Nokia MD-22 Wireless Speaker Likely to Debut Together

The last quarter of this year will be starting soon and HMD Global is speculated to unveil couple of devices during the period. Apart from the rumors of the launch of a bezel-less Nokia 9 flagship phone, the Finnish firm is also expected to unveil Nokia 2 entry-level phone. Fresh information suggests that the company may debut MD-22 wireless speaker alongside the Nokia 2.

Well-known leakster, Roland Quandt had claimed that the Nokia 2 phone won’t be launched alone, and many speculated that the company would unveil Nokia 9 phone alongside it. Fresh information suggest that a wireless speaker would be accompanying the Nokia 2 phone.

In 2014, when Nokia smartphones were running on Windows Phone 8.1, the Finnish firm had unveiled MD-12 wireless speaker. The rumored Nokia MD-22 wireless speaker is said to arrive as a successor device for MD-12.

The MD-22 wireless speaker is expected to be priced between 30 euros to 40 euros. The MD-12 had arrived with a pricing of 39 euros. Its successor model is expected to be available in all the markets where HMD Global is selling its products.

The MD-12 offered wireless connectivity through Bluetooth and NFC and it also provided users with audio-out connector. The MD-22 is also expected to arrive with similar connectivity features.

Earlier in this week, Nokia Myanmar seems to have accidentally revealed that the Nokia 2 would be available in the country in November. However, some rumors have claimed that the Nokia 2 would be made official as early as Oct. 5.

The Nokia 2 is speculated to feature a 5-inch HD screen. It is rumored to feature Snapdragon 210 / 212 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. Other rumored specs include 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and 4,000mAh battery. It is pegged to cost around $105.

As of this writing, the Finnish firm has not confirmed on launch events for the remaining months of this year. Since the Nokia 2 is entry-level phone, it may get announced through a press release.

