Honor Holly 4 Official: Metal Body, 5-inch Display, 3GB RAM, SD 430 & More

Huawei has announced a new smartphone under the Honor brand which it christened Honor Holly 4 and is the successor to last year’s Honor Holly 3. The Honor Holly 4 has been announced for the Indian market with a recommended retail price of Rs. 11,999, which is about $183. It is interesting to note that the Holly 4 is exactly the same as the Huawei Honor 6A which was announced in Europe and China earlier this year. This isn’t the first time we will be seeing such, the Honor V9 was launched as the Honor 8 Pro in some regions.

Talking about the specifications, the Honor Holly 4 sports a 5-inch HD display and equally comes in two memory configurations. Unlike the Honor 6A, though, the Honor Holly 4 is available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM version with the storage being an expandable one up to 128GB The device is also powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor which supports more LTE bands than Huawei’s Kirin 65x series.

The Honor Holly 4 packs a 13MP Sony IMX278 sensor with a LED flash at the rear, and up in front is a 5MP sensor. The device also packs arear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 overlay. Keeping the light on is a 3020mAh battery. Overall, the smartphone measures 143.7 x 70.95 x 8.2mm while weighing 144 grams.

The device comes in Grey, Gold and Silver colors, and will be available across all Honor partner stores across India. We don’t know if the variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of on-board storage as found on the Honor 6A will also be released in India or remain exclusive to the Honor 6A in other regions.