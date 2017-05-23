Honor 6A Official: Sports 5-inch HD Display, Snapdragon 435 & Starts at ¥799 ($116)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Today is a big day for Huawei and Honor as they have a number of product launches scheduled. Kicking off the launch is the mid-range Honor 6A. The Honor 6A brings a number of new features, keeps some from the Honor 5A, and ditches a few too.

Honor 6A Design

Huawei has changed a number of things in the Honor 6A. The single-piece plastic back plate for example has been replaced with a metal one, although the part where the antennas sit are made out of plastic. The camera housing has been redesigned and is now a circle just like the LED flash and fingerprint scanner. The front hasn’t seen much of a change though. The bezels are still thick even though the phone uses on-screen navigational buttons.

The Honor 6A is bound to weigh more than its predecessor due to the larger battery and metal back plate, but in terms of size, it is no different from the Honor 5A.

Honor 6A Specs

The Honor 6A retains the 5-inch HD display as its predecessor but comes in two memory configurations: there is a 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM model and a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model. Both versions are powered by the Snapdragon 435 processor which supports more LTE bands than Huawei’s Kirin 65x series.

The rear camera is a 13MP Sony IMX278 sensor with a LED flash and up front is a 5MP sensor. Last year’s model had a front flash but Huawei decided to leave it out this time. However, one new addition is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 overlay.

The battery has also been bumped to 3020mAh from 2200mAh. Although the Snapdragon 435 does support Quick Charge 3.0, Huawei ships the phone with a 5V/1A charger.

Honor 6A Price

The 2GB RAM version of the Honor 6A will sell for ¥799 ($116) while the 3GB RAM version will be priced at ¥999 ($145). Pre-orders for the phone begins today up until June 1. It will be available in gold, rose gold, silver, and blue at Vmall.com and JD.com.

