Huawei Nova 2 with Kirin 658 SoC, 4GB RAM Hits GFXBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei released its mid-range Nova and Nova Plus last year with a cool design, decent specs and pocket-friendly price tag. One year on, Huawei is set to release a second-gen smartphone in the series known as Nova 2. The Huawei Nova 2 has been a visitor along with the Nova 2 Plus on TENAA and a poster hinting at a possible May 26 launch appeared online recently. The Huawei Nova 2 has now appeared on GFXBench database revealing its specs.

According to the GFXBench listing, the Nova 2 features a 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The device is equipped with a 2.3GHz Octa-core processor which is likely the Hisilicon Kirin 658 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of storage onboard. As usual, GFXBench data isn’t always correct and on this one, there seems to be a mistake on the camera sensors. The HuaweiNova 2 had earlier been revealed to come with a dual camera setup comprised of a 12MP wide angle sensor + an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera features a 20MP sensor and the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Read Also: Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus Leaks: Color Variants Showcased in Leaked Poster

The Nova 2 is expected to be launched on May 26 along with the Nova 2 Plus. We’re not sure if the Nova 2 Plus will be launched along with it but since they both appeared on TENAA, then that’s just possible.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: