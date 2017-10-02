Honor 9 Confirmed to Launch in India on October 5

Honor India has been teasing the arrival of the Honor 9 with #ExploreWithHonor hashtag since the last week. However, the “Honor Smartphone” Twitter account has officially confirmed that the Honor 9 would be unveiled in India on Oct. 5. Also, the official YouTube account of Honor India has also confirmed the same launch date for Honor 9.

When an Honor 9 fan enquired on the arrival of the phone in India, the “Honor Smartphone” Twitter account revealed Oct. 5 as its launch date. The Honor 9 launch event for India will be held at Taj Exotica in Goa starting at 11 AM.

The Honor 9 was unveiled in China in June and then it was also made available in European countries. The launch of Honor 9 in India has come as a surprise as Huawei was expected to debut Huawei P10 flagship in the country.

The Honor 9 has a glass rear panel and comes in multiple color choices like Glacier Grey, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Gold, Blue Bird, and Robin Egg Blue. However, there is no confirmation on whether the company would be selling all the color variants of the phone in India. Moreover, the appearance of the Honor 9 is very similar to Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship phone.

The smartphone features a 5.15-inch display that produces FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is driven by Kirin 960 chipset. It comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants and storage models like 64 GB and 128 GB. It includes a 3,200mAh battery.

The backside of the Honor 9 houses a dual camera setup that includes 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensor that are accompanied by a dual-LED flash. The frontside of the phone is fitted with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is loaded with EMUI Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The Honor 8 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 in India. Hence, the Honor 9 is speculated to launch with of Rs. 35,000 in the country. It will be rivaling against smartphones like Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5.

Honor has confirmed that it will be holding another launch event in this month. It will be holding a launch event for Honor 7X on Oct. 11 in China. The entire specifications of the smartphone have been already revealed.

