Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime/Plus Allegedly Spotted at FCC

A new Xiaomi phone with model number MDG6S has been approved by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. Around two months ago, a Xiaomi phone with model number MDT6 was certified by TENAA in China. The MDT6 phone was launched as Redmi Note 5A in August. Since the launch of Note 5A, Xiaomi has not released the budget phablet outside of China. Hence, speculations claim that it could be the Redmi Note 5A Prime/Plus smartphone or it could also be the Redmi Note 5.

The appearance of MDG6S at FCC, could mean that the smartphone may get a Western release. One of the images that show the measurement of the smartphone suggests that the length of the MDG6S is slightly above 15cm. This indicates that it could be a Redmi Note series phone. The other images show the charger and the USB cable that would be coming along with the phone.

The topside of the smartphone features a 3.5mm audio jack and an IR blaster. The rear side of the phone features a fingerprint reader and an LED enabled single camera is present at the top-left corner. The upper and lower antenna bands are also visible on the back panel.

The body of the phone seems to be made of metal. A microUSB port placed between a pair of external speakers can be seen at the bottom side of the phone.

The right side of the MDG6S phone seems to feature volume control buttons and Power key. Its left side appears to feature a hybrid SIM slot. The display of the phone has thick bezels on its top and bottom and the side bezels appear to be thin. Since the frontal appearance of the MDG6S resembles with the Note 5A, it seems to be a Prime or Plus version of the phone. However, there is no information available on its specifications.

Rumors have it that the Redmi Note 5 would be arriving with a 5.5-inch display that will support full HD resolution. It is speculated to feature MediaTek Helio P25 or Snapdragon 660 chipset. It is rumored to arrive in 3 GB or 4 GB RAM variants. It is also speculated to come in storage models like 32 GB and 64 GB.

The rumor mill has even speculated that the Redmi Note 5 would be coming with dual rear cameras. It is expected to be loaded with MIUI 9 flavored Android 7.1 Nougat. It may include a 4,000mAh battery.

