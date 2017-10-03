Specs of HTC U11 Life (Android One Phone) Leaked, An Upgraded HTC U Play?

HTC is joining the Android One program. The phone is expected to launch as the HTC U11 Life and its full specifications have leaked online. The specs were posted on Twitter by @LlabTooFeR and they point at a mid-range device with some flagship features just like the Moto X4.

The HTC U11 Life will have a 5.2-inch 1080p display. There will be two variants available – a 3GB RAM +32GB ROM version and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant. Both models will be powered by the Snapdragon 630 mobile platform.

For cameras, the U11 Life will have a 16MP shooter on both sides. Details about the aperture and pixel size were not provided. The HTC U11 Life packs a 2600mAh battery which is pretty small. But considering the fact that the HTC U Play which shares nearly the same specs as mentioned above save for the processor, has a 2500mAh battery, we are not surprised.

The HTC U11 Life adds additional features like Edge Sense, USonic, and an IP67 rating which means you will be able to immerse the phone in water. Last but not the least is that it will come with Android O pre-installed (along with Google Assistant).

