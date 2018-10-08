Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 screen protector reveals the phone’s extremely narrow bezels

Xiaomi is all set to launch its fourth smartphone in the Mi Mix series — the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. The company’s president had revealed at IFA Berlin that the phone will launch in October. Recently, an image surfaced online suggesting that the Mi MIX 3 will be launched on 15th October.

Now, a popular Chinese brand for the mobile screen protectors, Blue [email protected] Benks, has posted an image of Mi MIX 3’s screen protector on Weibo which gives us a hint at the upcoming phone’s front panel.

The image shows that the Mi Mix 3 will come with an extremely narrow bezels and high screen-to-body ratio. Unlike other phones with narrow bezels, the bottom bezel is also extremely narrow. Further, there’s no notch on top of the display, which is in-line with the previous report suggesting that the phone will have a slider mechanism.

The sliding portion on the phone will house the front-facing camera, earpiece and other sensors. However, to know for sure what’s there on the slider and how the sliding mechanism works, we’ll have to wait for the company to announce the phone.

Apart from the full-screen display surrounded by narrow bezels, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, which powers most of the flagship devices launched this year. The phone is also reported to have a dedicated AI assistant button.

Reports indicate that the China-based company has also opted for an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the traditional one. There could be two variants on the phone — one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM.

The Mi MIX 3 is speculated to comes with a dual camera setup at the rear, comprising of a 20-megapixel main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The phone is also likely to come with support for wireless charging.