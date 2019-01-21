Xiaomi launches the retro-styled Elvis Presley radio with HiFi sound quality

Around August last year, Xiaomi had launched the portable Elvis Presley Atomic Player B612 Bluetooth speaker with a design like a miniature LP player. The product was well received perhaps, because of its portable design, powerful output and perhaps the attachment to Elvis Presley. More than three decades after his death, Elvis Presley is as popular in Asia as ever, with fan clubs all over the region – in the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. Elvis also has a huge fan base in other continents, a factor that may have spurred the tech giant to launch a second product branded after the iconic US musician. The device is a smart radio and it comes with a retro design which looks like the radios in use during the 1960s.

The design is a classic one which takes us down memory lane. It even uses manual tuning and volume control knobs instead of buttons. It comes with an elegant moon rock white color which is coated in three layers just like car paints. This gives it a smooth feel and it doesn’t retain fingerprints marks. The body is equipped with a chrome-plated dual-purpose metal handle which can be folded over the bottom for use as a stand. Thus, it can be placed at home or carried around. The output of the speaker is also another deal breaker. The 52mm large-diameter NdFeB full-range speaker guarantees sound quality. The sound is of HiFi quality, bringing a true surround sound experience.

Unfortunately, there are no much details about this gadget. Availability is also not revealed but it comes with an affordable price tag of 499 yuan ($73).

