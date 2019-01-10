Redmi Note 7 bags Bluetooth certification before launch

Newer reports are suggesting that Redmi will be announcing the Redmi Note 7 smartphone today through its unveil event in China. Just a day ahead of its launch, the Redmi Note 7 moniker has been spotted with different model numbers on the Bluetooth SIG certification which suggests that the company will be indeed announcing it today.

As it can be seen in the below screenshot, the M1901F7G and M1901F7H model numbers that belong to Redmi Note 7 has been approved by Bluetooth SIG body. Apart from presence of MIUI 10 UI and support for Bluetooth 5.0, nothing else has been revealed on the specs of the phone through its Bluetooth SIG certification.

The Redmi Note 7 was recently spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM and Snapdragon 660 mobile platform which carries support for Bluetooth 5.0. The Geekbench listing of the phone had also revealed that it is running on Android 9 Pie OS.

The TENAA certification body from China had approved M1901F7C, M1901F7E and M1901F7T models of the Redmi Note 7. Hence, the M1901F7G and M1901F7H could be some other country variants of the Redmi Note 7. Through the TENNA appearance of the phone it has been revealed that the handset will be featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution supporting screen and 4,000mAh battery. It could be the first Redmi phone to carry support for USB-C port.

The handset will be sporting a dual camera setup on its rear which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It will be hitting in the Chinese market in colors like Black, Violet-Blue and Purple-Red. The Redmi Note 7 will be the first Redmi phone to come equipped with glass body. Xiaomi will be also announcing another product alongside the Redmi Note 7. It remains to be seen whether a second Redmi device will be announced today.

