Xolo Era 5X with 5.7-inch HD+ display, 3GB RAM, 13MP front camera launched in India

Xolo has launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market — Xolo Era 5X. Alongside this, the company has also announced that it has started selling Xolo Era 4X smartphone, which was launched last week.

The company is describing the Xolo Era 5X as the budget selfie smartphone. It features a 13-megapixel front-facing snapper with an LED flash and AI Studio Mode which supports various studio lightings similar to the iPhone. On the back side, the device features a 13-megapixel snapper.

The Xolo Era 5X comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display having 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. Additionally, the display is protected from minor scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor clocked at 2GHz along with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. The phone packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with support for memory expansion up to 256GB using microSD card.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS. For added security, the phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel. Users can also use the “Face ID” face unlock feature to unlock the phone. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

While the company has announced the Xolo Era 5X smartphone, it has not yet revealed the availability details nor the pricing details. Xolo just said that the phone will be available soon but no specific date was revealed.