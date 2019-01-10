Buy Wireless Headphones And Bluetooth Headset From Beats For Lowered Prices On GearBest [Coupon]

The market is brimming with all sorts of wireless headsets that you can use for multiple purposes including in-game or private voice chat, audio for video chat and even for in-game voice recognition.



Superior quality and stylish wireless headset would normally set you back a pretty penny whether you buy it in an online or an offline store. If you are living on a tight budget and aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a wireless headphone, GearBest’s got your back.

Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GearBest is now offering a couple of top-branded wireless headphones at unbeatable prices. On the downside, the discounts will only be valid for a limited unit and for a short period of time.

Beatsx by Dre Beats X In-Ear Wireless Headphones

Marketed as the perfect wireless companion, Beatsx is designed to change the way you listen to your favorite music. BeatsX adopts Apple’s WI technology and incorporates WI chip in a bid to offer seamless setup and switching for Apple-branded devices.

It is backed by a robust battery that delivers 2 hours of playback with 5-minute Fast Fuel charging. Moreover, you can take calls or play music using an on-cable mic with Siri-compatible RemoteTalk. The headsets feature highly flexible Flex Foam cable so that you can wear for a longer duration without experiencing any sort of discomfort.

While you’d normally expect top-branded in-ear wireless headphones to cost a bomb, the BeatsX can now be yours for a reduced price of just $124.99 on GearBest. This is a significant 17 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $150.04, and that’s not all.

You can apply coupon code GBBeatsX to get an extra $15 off at the time of checking out. In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the wireless headphones further down to only $109.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can head straight to this link to grab this discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the wireless headphones. With only 100 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in six days.

Beats powerbeats 3 wireless Bluetooth headset

The powerbeats 3 is a great choice for your biggest moments. These wireless earphones will breathe new life into your regular workouts with its powerful and dynamic sound. Moreover, it is powered by the Apple W1 chip and offers up to an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Sporting an optimized design, the powerbeats 3 offers better comfort, coupled with immersive sound experience. On top of that, the wireless Bluetooth headset can withstand sweat and water, making it highly durable and ideal for workouts and any weather.

The powerbeats 3 usually carry a $119.66 price tag, but much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, the feature-rich wireless headsets has now gone up for sale carrying a lowered price tag of just $99.99 on GearBest. This is a significant 16 percent drop in the device’s original asking price.

Regrettably, the aforesaid discount will be limited to the first 100 pieces only. It is also worth noting that this promo will end in six days. You can follow this link without wasting time to avail the discount.