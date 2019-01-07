Huawei Mate 20 series Red variant hitting the market on January 10

Red is one attractive colour closely associated with love and February 14 which is Valentine or Lover’s day is just by the corner. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the innovative Chinese tech firm Huawei is planning to throw in a red variant into the A poster released today via the company’s mobile phone official Weibo page announced that the Mate 20 series will get a “big move” on January 10. The poster didn’t leave us in doubt as to what the big move could be as it also contains a silhouette of the mobile phone surrounded by a pack of rose.

Before now, there have been speculations that the Mate 20 series will get a new color scheme and now we know the colour is red. This new variant will obviously be more appealing to the female folks which are a good thing, considering that most phone makers focus on configuration rather than attractive feminine color which is more appealing to women than benchmark capabilities. The Huawei P20 series had this at the fore and was a success with the female folks with its Aurora gradient. Huawei’s official data shows that the P20 series shipped more than 16 million units globally and nearly 8 million of those units were bought by females. This is perhaps, the reason for this addition to the Mate 20 series.

This isn’t the first time Huawei will be adding a red colour variant to its flagship’s colour variant, though. As a matter of fact, it all started with the delectable Huawei P9 which later got an Agate Red variant and after that, the Mate 9 series got the same treatment. At present, the Huawei Mate 20 series has five color variants namely, Bright Black, Aurora, Sapphire Blue, Cherry Pink, and Enamel.

