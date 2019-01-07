Android Q will come with a system-wide dark mode says Googler

Dark mode is a feature we have always wanted on Android for a while. Some custom versions such as OnePlus’s OxygenOS already offer it but Android by default doesn’t. It appears Android Q might be the one to come with the feature.

A post by a Googler, Lukas Zbylut, spotted on the Chromium bug tracker has revealed that Android Q will come with a dark mode. The post says Dark Mode is an approved Android Q feature. It also said “The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019.”

If the deadline for all UI elements to have a dark theme is May 2019, we may get to see the feature when Android Q is first announced at Google I/O 2019.

Lukas also adds that a master setting for Dark Mode will be found under Settings > Display > Dark Mode and in another part, he said it will be found under Display > Nightmode.

According to Android Police who first reported the news, Google has changed the permissions for the thread on the Chromium bug tracker, so it is no longer accessible. However, a lot of links show that Dark Mode is a focus for Android Q.

While the possibility of Android Q coming with a native dark mode is high, things might still change. The above Chromium info was posted back in October and one can’t say if all the apps will be able to meet the deadline before May 2019. What we are saying is, Google might change things, so don’t get too excited.

At the moment, a number of Google apps such as YouTube, Dialer, Messages, Contacts etc. have all gotten a dark mode feature that users can turn on.

(Source, Via)