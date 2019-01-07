Official renders of Xiaomi’s Mi Freedom Buds Pro (AirDots Pro) leaked ahead of release

Xiaomi launched its first truly wireless earbuds last year. The device which is called the AirDots Lite a.k.a Mi Freedom Buds connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and offers up to 4 hours of playback. It is set to get a pro version called the Mi Freedom Buds Pro/AirDots Pro and official renders have now surfaced online.

This isn’t the first time we are seeing the Mi Freedom Buds Pro. About a month ago, it was seen at the FCC and the listing included images of the earbuds along with its case.

Unlike the FCC images which show only the white variant, these renders include a black variant which appears to have a matte finish and not gloss like the white.

The Mi Freedom Buds Pro has a different design from its Lite variant. It has a stem which means it will stick out of your ears. The buds also sit vertically in the rechargeable case.

The Bluetooth certification page reveals its model number as TWSEJ03LM and it also connects via Bluetooth 5.0. The buds’ case will charge via USB-C and it will come with extra silicone tips and a USB type-C cable.

There is no info on when Xiaomi will unveil the new earbuds but seeing as it has an event on Thursday, 10th of January, we won’t be surprised if it is announced then.

