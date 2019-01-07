Elephone A5 on a photo session tour of Dubai with popular Moroccan singer Leila Gouchi

Just a couple of months back, precisely on October 27, Elephone opened its first physical store in Africa, precisely in Rabat, Morocco. The also happens to be the company largest ever brick and mortar store. But that isn’t the story here. The company also unveiled a brand ambassador in the person of Leila Gouchi, a famous local artiste whose popularity extends beyond the shores. The singer is already at work laundering the image of the company’s products.

The new and popular premium budget model, Elephone A5 has now been taken on a tour to Dubai by the brand ambassador, The purpose of the tour is for some photoshoot sessions with the A5’s camera. As a reminder, the device packs a triple rear camera configuration which includes a 12.0MP + 5.0MP + 0.3MP combo. The main sensor comes with an f1.8 aperture for unrivalled low-light and night performance while the secondary and tertiary sensors are used to bring stunning visual effects to your photos instantly. The dual selfie camera setup at the front comprised of a 20.0MP + 2.0MP combo looks even more interesting as it sure would capture stunning selfies. The camera’s samples captured by the singer is yet t be shared by the company. We are positive the samples won’t be disappointing hence this teaser.

The Elephone A5 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ notch screen with a resolution of 2246 x 1080pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 mid-range chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of internal storage onboard. The device gets its juice from a massive 4000mAh battery which will surely offer an extended battery life. Other perks include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Lumia gradient back colour. The sleek smartphone is currently available on AliExpress and GearBest. You can also get more details of the A5 from Elephone’s official website.