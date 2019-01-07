Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 lands in Spain and Italy for €549

Xiaomi‘s slider phone, the Mi MIX 3 is now available in Europe. Spain and Italy are the first countries to get it and Xiaomi’s official Twitter accounts in both countries have confirmed the arrival of the flagship.

Atentos porque el 8 de enero llega el nuevo Mi MIX 3 y estará disponible en https://t.co/b7jNBpQQzd, @AliExpressES y nuestras Mi Stores 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9qiARryNAc — Xiaomi España (@XiaomiEspana) January 6, 2019

In Spain, the phone will go on sale tomorrow and will be available on Mi.com, AliExpress Spain, and Mi Home stores. The 6GB RAM + 128GB Mi MIX 3 is the version that will be sold in the country and it is priced at €499.

In Italy, the Mi MIX 3 will be available for purchase on Wednesday, January 9, on Mi.com and at Mi Home stores. The price is €549 but there will be a flash sale on the first day that will allow lucky buyers to purchase at €499. The phone will be available in Sapphire Blue and Black Onyx.

Mi MIX3 Disponibile dal 9 Gennaio a partire da 549,9€ in tutti i Mi Store Italia e su https://t.co/AIZANK7Anj, nelle colorazioni Sapphire Blue e Onyx Black.

Solo per la giornata del 9 sarà possibile acquistarlo in FLASH SALE a 499,9€ su https://t.co/AIZANK7Anj! pic.twitter.com/zbUJY99NSf — Xiaomi Italia (@ItaliaXiaomi) January 7, 2019

If you do not mind waiting, Xiaomi says a 5G version of the phone with a Snapdragon 855 processor will launch in Europe later this quarter. You not only get a 5G phone but a more powerful version of the Mi MIX 3. As expected, you will also be shelling out more money.

The Mi MIX 3 has a 6.39-inch 1080 x 2340 display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a slider design, so the front cameras are hidden when the phone is closed. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and also comes in 8GB RAM and 10GB RAM variants with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The front-facing cameras are a 24MP + 2MP sensor and on the rear is a 12MP wide-angle lens paired with another 12MP telephoto lens.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One phone could be in works

It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 3,200mAh battery with support for wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+. It doesn’t have an audio jack nor does it have a MicroSD card slot. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

(Via)