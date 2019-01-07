The rugged Ulefone Armor 6 stays underwater for entire performance test (Video)

Chinese phone maker Ulefone recently announced its latest rugged phone, the Armor 6. Rugged phones are known for their strength and performance under extreme conditions and to prove that the Armor 6 may well be the reigning king of rugged phones this year, the company has shared a video of the performance test carried out on the phone. After going through the video, we are pretty certain the Ulefone Armor 6 will not only be a phone with a rugged build but also outputs an impressive performance rating on various benchmark apps.

An interesting observation is that the test was carried out mostly inside a rctangular glass vessel filled with water. The phone was then subjected to the AnTuTu 3D benchmark test and placed underwater with no effect on its performance. The device scores 135654 points on AnTuTu which is consistent with those of other Helio P60-powered models. The Armor 6 equally packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which also plays their roles in the smooth running of the phone even under heavy games such as PUGB.

Other performance tests which the Armor 6 passed in impressive pace includes the AndroBench 5 test which tested the speed of reading and writing. The reading speed is up to 289.56MB/S and the writing speed is up to 190.99MB/S. Yet another test is PC Mark for testing surfing speed and documentation writing speed. The running score of Work 2.0 is around 7425. It is quite smooth and fluent. In addition, the guys at Ulefone also played PUBG and MOBA games underwater, and the phone performed impressively, without any lag. One aspect which we are still not sure of is if the display will work seamlessly when operated with wet hands. We didn’t seem to see the operator scrolling through the phone with wet hands.

Here’s a reminder of the Ulefone Armor 6 specifications. You get a 6.2-inch notch display with FHD+ resolution. The device comes with the IP69K/IP68 water and dustproof certification as well as the MIL-STD-810G protection grade. On the camera end, it packs a 21MP+13MP dual rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter up front. The device also packs a big 5000mAh battery under its hood with wireless charge support. Other features include a rear fingerprint ID, face unlock, support for global frequency bands, NFC, Google Pay, and a function which lets users test UV in outdoors. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The Ulefone Armor 6 will go on global presale starting from January 14. You can get more details about the device from here.