Buy The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 And Elephone A5 4G Phablets For Lowered Prices On GearBest

Known for offering the best bang for your buck, GearBest is now doling out noteworthy discounts on a couple of well-received 4G phablets including the Mi Mix 3 and the Elephone A5.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 4G Phablet

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos on a big screen mobile device after hitting the store shelves last year in November. It sports an extra large 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

The Mi Mix 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core 2.8GHz processor and it packs an Adreno 630 710MHz GPU, under the hood. This Xiaomi-branded phablet ships with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

It runs MIUI10 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS and is backed by a 3200mAh battery. On the optics front, the phablet houses a 24.0MP+2.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and 12.0MP+12.0MP front shooters for self-portraits and video chatting. Aside from a fingerprint sensor, the device features an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, and an ultrasonic wave sensor.

While you’d normally expect a top-branded phablet offering comparable features to cost you a bomb, the global version of the Mi Mix 3 can now be yours for a dropped price of just $549.99 on GearBest. This is a 13 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $630.75.

You can head straight to this link to grab this discount, which will be valid for the remaining 141 pieces of the phablet’s black color version. Alternatively, you can go for the blue-tinted Mi Mix 3 4G phablet, which normally sells for $630.75, but has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price tag of just $599.99.

Elephone A5 4G Phablet

The Elephone A5 was made available to the public last year in November. Thanks to its exceptional features and top-end specs, the A5 garnered huge popularity among tech buffs and Elephone fans.

As a phablet, the Elephone A5 features a 6.18-inches IPS, FHD+ multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is housed in a metal, glass body in order to give it a gorgeous outward aspect and durability at the same time.

The phablet packs an MT6771 Octa Core 2.0GHz processor and uses a competent ARM Mali G72 MP3 800MHz, 3-Cores GPU for an immersive experience. Elephone provides 4GB of RAM to go with the phablet’s powerful processor and 64GB of expandable (up to 512GB) internal storage capacity to ensure you never run out of storage space for saving your favorite content.

This dual-SIM phablet features a 12.0MP+5.0MP+0.3MP triple camera module on the back and 20MP+2MP cameras for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. Furthermore, the A5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and draws its juices from a robust 4000mAh battery.

There are two versions of the Elephone A5 4G phablet — one which is compatible specifically with the European Union region, while the other is designed to work in other areas. The variant that works outside the European Union region normally sells for $265.55, but you can now buy it for only $239.99 on GearBest.

This is a 10 percent drop in the device’s original asking price. The European Union variant, on the other hand, will normally set you back $265.67, but you can now get your hands on it if you are willing to spend just $199.99. Regrettably, this 25 percent discount will be valid only for the remaining 85 pieces for six days. You can visit this link to get the discount.