Buy Blackview BV9600 PRO Smartphone For Only € 299.99 On eFox [Coupon Inside]

If you are an adventure junky looking for a rugged outdoor smartphone that would help you stay connected to your friends and family even during your adventurous activities, the BV9600 PRO might just fill the bill.



Touted as ‘the world’s top indestructible rugged phone of 2018,’ the BV9600 Pro was launched by Blackview last year in October. Before we delve further into the details about the phone awe-inspiring features and specs, it might interest you to know that it has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price of just € 309.99 (about $354) on eFox.

This is a significant 26 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of € 419.99, which roughly converts to about $480. But if you are living on a tight budget an aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a rugged smartphone, all you need to do is to use coupon code BV9P10 and get an extra € 10 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered original asking price of the BV9600 Pro smartphone further down to just € 299.99 (about $343). As if that weren’t enough, you can even choose between two appealing color versions including black and silver.

An absolute bargain at this price, the BV9600 PRO is housed in a sturdy body and its USP is its robust battery. It is a great choice for public safety workers and builders as it carries the IP68 and IP69K certificates, which indicate this super rugged phone is waterproof, shockproof and dustproof.

The phone sports an extra large 6.21-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 2248 x 1080 pixels resolution. It packs a powerful Helio P60 MTK6771 2.0GHz Octa Core processor along with a Mali-G72 MP3 800MHz GPU, under the hood.

Moreover, the BV9600 PRO ships with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB so that you have enough space for saving your favorite content. On the optics front, the phone houses a 16.0MP+8.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a SONY IMX134 8.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the full specifications and take advantage of the discount before the promo comes to an end. Note that the aforesaid coupon is also likely to expire soon.