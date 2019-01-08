Mi LED TV 4X Pro and Mi Soundbar revealed as products Xiaomi will launch in India on January 10

Xiaomi India is scheduled to launch a new TV on Thursday, January 10. The manufacturer has been dropping teasers on social media along with the hast tag #TheBiggerPicture which we think hints at the TV being its biggest TV yet.

The folks at Smartprix have gotten their hands on new info that reveals two products that Xiaomi will announce at the event. According to them, they were able to get their hands on the official presentation document for the event.

The first is the Mi LED TV 4X Pro and it is a 55-inch TV with a 4K resolution and HDR support. The TV is said to use a 10-bit panel which has better color reproduction compared to other TVs that use an 8-bit reproduction panel.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro runs Android TV and also has Xiaomi’s Patchwall system. Owners will be able to switch to Android TV and run apps from the Play Store. For audio, the TV has 20W speakers. More details should surface at the event.

We think this is just one of the multiple TVs Xiaomi will announce at the event. Xiaomi already has a 55-inch TV, so if its teasers hint at a TV with a bigger screen, then the Mi LED TV 4X Pro is definitely not the main model to be unveiled.

The second product Xiaomi will launch that day is the Mi Soundbar. The Mi Soundbar is already sold China but it is great to see it is heading to other countries.

The Mi Soundbar has 8 drivers – 2 x 20mm dome speakers for high frequencies, 2 x 2.5” woofers and 4 x passive radiators for better bass. The Smartbar has Bluetooth 4.2, S/PDIF, an optical port, line-in, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity and Xiaomi says setup takes just about 30 seconds.

No price has been revealed yet but since both products are already available in China, we can guess the price in India. The MI LED TV is ¥2299 (~$335) in China and the soundbar is ¥399 (~$58). The price for both in India should be a little higher.

(Source)