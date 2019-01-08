The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 And Mi A2 Lite Smartphones Go Up For Sale Carrying Slashed Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

Xiaomi is known for making smartphones that boast an impressive array of features and top-end specifications.

In a bid to make its well-received smartphones available to the big fan base of the brand at lowered prices, the Chinese electronics giant is now offering big discounts on the original asking prices of the Note 3 and the Mi A2 Lite smartphones. Moreover, we will show how you can save extra money at checkout.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (6GB RAM+128GB ROM)

Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 3 back in September 2017. Nevertheless, the phone continues to garner huge popularity among Xiaomi aficionados. Taking this demand into consideration, Xiaomi is now offering the Mi Note 3 at a lowered price of just $279.99 on Banggood.

This is a significant 42 percent drop in the phone’s original asking price of $479.99. On top of that, you can use coupon code 1BGNote3 to reduce the device’s already lowered the retail price further down to just $209.99.

In other words, you can get an extra $70 off simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before placing your order. You can head straight to this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the Mi Note 3 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (4GB RAM+64GB ROM)

Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi A2 Lite smartphone last year in July. As expected, the phone became an instant hit among Xiaomi fans. If you have restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the Mi A2 Lite without spending a lot of money, we got good news for you.

The coveted Mi A2 Lite from Xiaomi has now gone up for sale bearing a heavily discounted price tag of $199.99 on Banggood. This 23 percent discount on the phone’s original asking price of $259.99 can be extended with the help of coupon code 1BGA2L642.



The above-mentioned coupon helps you bring the phone’s already dropped selling price further down to only $163.99 without breaking a sweat. You can head straight to this link to avail this discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the handset.

Alternatively, you can grab a 23 percent off on the blue-tinted Mi A2 Lite smartphone, which is now available for just $209.99 on Banggood. This color version of the smartphone would normally set you back $269.99 on both online as well as offline stores.