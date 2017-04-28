Save the Date: Xiaomi Mi 6 Goes on Sale Again on May 5 at 10 AM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has fixed the second round of sales for the Mi 6 in China for May 5 at 10 AM via Xiaomi mall. Of course, the flagship will still be sold via flash sale and across several platforms too. We expect the next round to pan out just the same way the first round went. That is, the Xiaomi Mi 6 may likely be sold out in seconds as well.

The company did not disclose if the sales would still be for the Black variant only or if the white and blue and maybe the ceramic version would make their own debut during this next flash sale. It is unlikely, though, that the ceramic version will be available so soon. Even the sleek blue and white versions may not be available in the next round of sales.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s latest flagship device in the high-end Mi-series. The flagship device comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset backed by 6GB of RAM on all models. There is also two storage versions, one with 64GB and a top-end model with 128GB storage. One stand out feature of the Mi 6 is the premium body design it packs. Another amazing feature is the dual camera setup at the rear which deviates from the main sensor + depth of field sensor. Instead, it features a 12MP main sensor and 12MP telephoto sensor. The Mi 6 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and has a 3350mAh battery under its hood and lots more.

