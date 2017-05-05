Snapdragon 630, 635 Launching Alongside Snapdragon 660 on May 9

Qualcomm will be holding a launch event on May 9 in Beijing, China to unveil the new Snapdragon 660 chipset. The new chipset will be arriving as a successor for Snapdragon 652/653 chipset. However, speculations are rife that the launch event will also unveil two other Snapdragon chipsets.

Roland Quandt, a reliable leakster, has released a tweet that hints the during the launch of Snapdragon 660, the U.S. based chip maker will also unveil other chipsets like Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 635 that are speculated to power lower-end smartphones in the near future.

I think you'll like what Qualcomm wants to show you on May 8/9, if you liked what they did with the SD65x and SD625. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 4, 2017

It was reported in February that the Snapdragon 630 and 635 chipsets are enhanced versions of Snapdragon 625. Both are rumored to feature octa-core processors and support LPDDR3 RAM, Cat. 7 LTE modem, Adreno 506 GPU or above, and processing speed of around 2.0-2.2 GHz.

As far as Snapdragon 660 chipset is concerned, it is expected to power upcoming midrange smartphones. Like the more potent Snapdragon 835, the Snapdragon 660 SoC is speculated to come with an octa-core CPU with Kyro 280 cores. However, the difference is that the Snapdragon 835 is built with 10nm process whereas the Snapdragon 660 is manufactured with 14nm process. Also, instead of the Adreno 540 GPU on the SD 835, the upcoming SD 660 has a weaker Adreno 512 graphics.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 is expected to come with quad cores of Cortex A73 working at 2.2 GHz and quad cores of Cortex A53 functioning at 1.9 GHz. Rumors have it that it features two-channel LPDDR4X RAM modules that work at 1866 MHz and also carries support for UFS 2.1 storage. It is also speculated to support Quick Charge 4.0. For faster data connectivity, it is expected to come with X10 LTE modem.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset is speculated to fuel several smartphones. Some of them include the OPPO R11, Sony Xperia X Ultra, Nokia 7/8, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Vivo X9s Plus and upcoming Samsung Galaxy C series phone. The mass production of the chipset is rumored to start within this quarter and the smartphones running on it are expected to launch in the second half of the year.

