OnePlus 5 Sketches Reveal Dual Rear and Front Cameras & Ceramic Back

The OnePlus 5 has been confirmed to be the next flagship phone from OnePlus. The phone is scheduled for a summer release and one of the expected features is dual rear cameras. Design sketches of the phone released online shows we might be getting more than that.

We have not been able to confirm the authenticity of the images, so you shouldn’t swallow this hook, line, and sinker. The overall design shows the phone to have a more curved design compared to the OnePlus 3T. However, that is the least interesting part of the design.

The OnePlus 5 has dual rear cameras and…..dual front cameras. Yes, we might be getting four cameras in all. The rear cameras are stacked vertically with a dual LED flash sitting below. All three share a single housing. On the other hand, the dual front cameras are on the left side of the earpiece. The sketch doesn’t show the pixel count of the sensors.

The sketch also shows the phone will have a two piece back just like the Pixel and Pixel XL. The top part that extends just a little bit below the camera is stated to be made of ceramic with a 0.5mm thickness. There is also an alert slider on the left and probably the volume rocker below it.

The remaining part of the back is most likely metal and has an antenna line running across it.

The bottom of the phone shows the OnePlus 5 still won’t have stereo speakers since the speaker grille is on one side only. There is a USB Type-C port in the middle and a 3.5 mm audio jack on the left.

We are impressed with this new design and will really love to see the OnePlus 5 turn out like this. The two piece back already has us wondering the color combinations the phone will have. We presume the ceramic will be limited to either black or white while the metal part will have more color options.

