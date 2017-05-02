Specs Comparison: Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T

Xiaomi and OnePlus are the two companies that are known for releasing flagship smartphones with affordable pricing. Xiaomi recently released the Mi 6 flagship phone with powerful specifications. Given its cheap pricing and top-end specs, Mi 6 naturally is one of the major rivals for OnePlus 3T flagship phone of the previous year. Just a week ago, we had reported that OnePlus 3T is sitting in the numero uno spot in AnTuTu’s top 10 list of most popular smartphones for March 2017. The Xiaomi Mi 6 with its lethal Snapdragon 835 is stacked against the OnePlus 3T to find out the best flagship between the two with affordable pricing.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T: Design

The Xiaomi Mi 6 wears a splash proof full metallic chassis that measures 145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5mm and its weight is 168 grams. The Ceramic variant of Xiaomi Mi 6 weighs 182 grams. It is available in color variants like Ceramic Black, Black, Blue, and White. Xiaomi is speculated to make the Mi 6 available in 7 more colors in the near future. One of the most noticeable design change is that the company has axed the 3.5mm audio jack feature. Users can either use wireless headphones or USB Type-C enabled headphones to listen to music on Xiaomi Mi 6. The company also provides an adapter with Mi 6 that can be used by connect 3.5mm headphones to it.

The OnePlus 3T also bears a full metal design, but the body is not waterproof or dustproof. It measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4mm and its weight is 158 grams. It is available in colors like Gunmetal, Soft Gold and Midnight Black.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T: Display

Xiaomi Mi 6 is not a phablet device as it features a 5.15-inch IPS LCD screen that produces full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 71.4 percent. Its 'eye care' feature presents a reduce glared mode that protects the eyes by decreasing the blue light from the screen. It offers a maximum brightness of 600-nits.

The OnePlus 3T phablet has a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen that boasts a higher screen-to-body ratio of 73.1 percent and consumes less power by turning off the LED while displaying black color. It also carries support for full HD resolution. The max brightness offered by OnePlus 3T is 407-nits.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T: Specs

CPU

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 835. The new SoC is the successor of Snapdragon 821 and 820 chipsets that powered most flagship phones in the previous year. It includes four Kyro cores working at 1.9 GHz and another four cores running at 2.45 GHz along with Adreno 540. The recently launched Galaxy S8 duo are also powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 3T is driven by Snapdragon 821 which is also a highly potent chipset that powers other smartphones like Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Mi Note 2, Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus and LG G6.

RAM and ROM

Both the smartphones are equipped with 6 GB of RAM. Even in the internal storage department, both phones provide users with two options such as 64 GB and 128 GB. A microSD card slot is absent on Mi 6 as well as OnePlus 3T.

Battery

The Xiaomi Mi 6 houses a 3,350 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging feature through USB Type-C port. On the other hand, the OnePlus 3T has a slightly smaller 3,400 mAh battery that is coupled with the company’s Dash Charge rapid charging technology.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T: Software

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and MIUI 8.0 skin. The OnePlus 3T had launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but its users have already received Android 7.1.1 Nougat upgrade along with the latest version of OxygenOS skin.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T: Cameras

The USP of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is dual rear cameras which include a pair of 12-megapixel camera sensors. It comes with features like 4-axis OIS, PDAF and dual-LED flash. Its front-facing snapper is of 8-megapixel. The OnePlus 3T has a 16-megapixel rear camera that is enabled with features like OIS, PDAF and LED flash. Its selfie camera is of 16-megapixel.

Now, for the camera comparison, we have done a real life Mi 6 vs OnePlus 3T camera test, which you can check out here.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. OnePlus 3T: Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 6 that was unveiled on April 19 will start shipping to users from April 28 in China. There is no information on when will it be hitting the markets outside of China. The 64 GB Xiaomi MI 6 and its 128 GB variants are respectively priced at 2,499 Yuan ($362) and 2,899 Yuan ($420) in China.

The OnePlus 3T that was released in November 2016 is now available for purchase in various markets across the world. Its 64 GB model is priced at $439 whereas the 128 GB model can be availed for $479.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Version Will Only Be Available in Limited Quantities

Both are flagship phones with powerful specs, but which one will you choose?

Xiaomi Mi 6 OnePlus 3T DIMENSIONS &

WEIGHT 145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5mm

168 g / 182 (ceramic edition) 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4mm

158 grams SCREEN 5.15-inch 1080p

IPS LCD 5.5-inch

Optic AMOLED

GG4 CPU / GPU Snapdragon 835

Adreno 540 Snapdragon 821

Adreno 530 MEMORY 6GB RAM

64GB / 128GB ROM

6GB RAM

64GB / 128GB ROM

CAMERA: REAR Dual 12MP

1.25um pixel

2160p @ 30fps

720p @ 120fps 16MP f/2.0

1.12um

2160p @ 30fps

720p @ 120fps CAMERA: FRONT 8MP

1080p video 16MP

1080p video OS MIUI 8

Android 7.1.1 OxygenOS 4.0.2

Android 7.1.1 (updated) PRICE 2,499 Yuan ($362)

2,899 Yuan ($420) 64 GB at $439

128 GB at $479

