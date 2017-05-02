Smartisan Nut Pro with SD 626 Likely Coming with Enhanced System Optimisation

For the past couple of months, two Smartisan smartphones have made the rounds, first receiving 3C certificates, then appearing on TENAA and finally on AnTuTu benchmark. The devices were identified as OD103 and OD105 on TENAA. Also, Smartisan recently announced that they would be holding a launch event on May 9, 2017, in China. The device expected to launch has been identified as the Smartisan Nut Pro.

The Smartisan Nut Pro is said to pack a Snapdragon 626 processor backed by 4GB of RAM. The device may likely have two storage versions of 32GB and 64GB respectively. The Nut Pro possesses all the features of a decen mid-ranger including a 13MP rear camera as well as 4MP selfie shooter. There is also the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS providing the interface.

While the specifications are not new, what’s new is that Smartisan may likely include some level of optimization on the device. The latest teaser poster shared by the company gives this impression. The poster talked about mobile phone chips coming in faster than 310% over the years but the phones don’t perform faster than 13%. While the poster is just meant as a countdown to the launch event, it could also contain some clue that Smartisan is planning to surprise us with some features other than those offered by the decent Snapdragon 626 chipset.

Already, booking for the Nut Pro has opened, where participants would need to deposit 500 Yuan to register. The device is set to ship on May 10 with its price likely set at 1,799 Yuan.

