Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop with 13.5 inch Display and Windows 10 S for $999

Microsoft has launched the next Surface….Laptop. Not a Surface Book but a full fledged laptop. The Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and is the first Microsoft device to run Windows 10 S.

Windows 10 S

Windows 10 S can best be described as Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS. All apps that will run on Windows 10 S will be downloaded from the Windows Store. Microsoft says Windows 10 S is aimed at students, most especially those leaving high school for college. The Surface is the first device to ship with it but other manufacturers are expected to release devices running the new OS.

Surface Laptop Design

The Surface Laptop has a fabric Alcantara® covered keyboard that is backlit just like that of the Surface Pro 4 and also spill resistant. The display has a 3:2 aspect ratio and is “the thinnest LCD touch model ever created and put into a laptop” according to Panos Panay, Chief of Devices at Microsoft. Since it is a touch display, this means owners will be able to write on it with the Surface Pen.

The laptop has a clean design and that’s because you won’t see any speaker grilles or cutouts for the speakers. The speakers are positioned underneath the keyboard, so you should literally feel the sound beneath your fingers.

For ventilation, the Surface Laptop has integrated vapor chambers positioned at the back to keep it cool. The Surface Laptop comes in Platinum, Cobalt Blue, Burgundy, and Graphite Gold.

Faster than the i7 MacBook Pro, More battery life than any MacBook Air

Surface Laptop Specifications

The Surface laptop is powered by Intel’s latest Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Microsoft claims the battery life will last for 14½ hours due to the processors and also says it is faster than the i7 MacBook Pro. The Core i5 version will ship with 4GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB SSD, and Intel HD Graphics 620. The Core i7 version will have 8GB/16GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB SSD, and Intel Iris™ Plus Graphics 640.

There is one USB 3.0 port, one Mini DisplayPort, and an audio jack on the left, and a Surface Connect Port on the right. The laptop measures 308.1 mm x 223.27 mm x 14.48 mm and weighs 1.25kg. It also has support for the Surface Dial off-screen.

Surface Laptop Price

Preorders for the Surface Laptop will start today and will set you back $999 for the Core i5 version with 4GB RAM/128GB SSD. Shipping will begin on the 15th of June, so you should be able to get your shiny new laptop in time for school.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: