Smartisan Nut Pro Real Machine Leaks A Day Before Launch

Smartisan has scheduled a press conference for tomorrow May 9, where the company is expected to announce its next smartphone believed to be named Smartisan Nut Pro. Ahead of tomorrow’s conference, images of the Nut Pro have appeared online showing us what the phone looks like.

What is likely the phone’s official product page containing the real photo of the machine is among the images that leaked. Tthe images show Smartisan is retaining the design language used on previous Smartisan phones. The images also reveal the Smartisan phone will come with a front physical home button. It is billed to be a mid-range smartphone so you really shouldn’t be surprised about the bezels at the sides and the large ones at the bottom and top aspect o the display. That doesn’t take away the prospect of this being a beautiful mid-ranger, though.

Although nothing was mentioned of the likely specs of the device, earlier rumours had tipped the Smartisan Nut Pro to pack a Snapdragon 626 processor backed by 4GB of RAM. The device may likely have two storage versions of 32GB and 64GB respectively. The Nut Pro possesses all the features of a decent mid-ranger including a 13MP rear camera as well as 4MP selfie shooter. There is also the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS providing the interface.

