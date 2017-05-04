Sony Xperia XZ Premium Spotted on Geekbench, Records Impressive Performance With Snapdragon 835, Nougat

Some may think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones that debuted on March 29 are the first smartphones to feature Snapdragon 835 chipset. It may be true to a certain extent, but the Sony Xperia XZ Premium running on the same chipset was announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February before the launch of Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones. However, the Sony’s flagship is still not available for purchase yet. The smartphone has now appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform to reveal what to expect from its performance.

According to Geekbench listing of Sony G8141 which is the model number of Sony Xperia XZ Premium, it is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and it is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. In the single-core test, it has scored 1943 points and in the multi-core test, it has scored 5824 points.

There is no confirmation on whether the Xperia XZ Premium that has been spotted on Geekbench is a retail handset or a testing device. The Geekbench scores appear promising, but it is less than the scores of Galaxy S8 and S8+ and Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Galaxy S8 has recorded 2008 and 6575 points respectively on single-core and multi-core tests. And the larger Galaxy S8+ has score 2006 and 6708 points respectively on single-core and multi-core tests. The Xiaomi Mi 6 that appeared on Geekbench has recorded 2006 and 6438 points respectively on both tests.

These findings show that the multi-core performance of Xperia XZ Premium is still behind the Galaxy S8 duo and Xiaomi Mi 6 on Geekbench. However, the difference appears to be negligible. There is a possibility that the Xperia XZ Premium could be running on an under-clocked edition of Snapdragon 835 or the benchmark tests were carried out on a pre-production software.

It is also likely that the 4K display supporting a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels would be influencing the performance of the SD 835 chipset. In comparison to Xperia XZ Premium, the Galaxy S8 duo offers QHD+ resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels resolution and Mi 6 produces full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is expected to go on sale by this month. It is expected to be available on in the U.K with a pricing of £645 ($830) and its pre-orders are expected to begin on May 22. In Germany, O2 will begin shipments of the Sony’s flagship by June 1 with a price tag of €749 ($815).

