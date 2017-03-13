Sony Xperia XZ Premium Pre-orders in the U.K. Begin; Pricing, Shipping Date Revealed

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first commercial smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 835. It was introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. It is now available on pre-orders in the U.K and its shipments will begin in June.

During the launch of Sony Xperia XZ Premium in February end, the company did not reveal any information on its exact pricing and availability. It was announced that the flagship would be available for buying by late spring in the U.S. However, the powerful flagship is already up for pre-orders in the U.K.

Several online retailers have started the pre-orders of Sony Xperia XZ Premium. On Amazon UK. it is listed with a pricing of £649 ($790) and it states that it will be released on June 1. On Clove UK, the flagship phone is listed for £640 ($779). Both the retailers are selling the smartphone in Black color, although Clove mentions its variant as “Deepsea Black.” Clove has also stated that the customers can expect to get their pre-ordered units by the first week of June.

Unlocked Mobiles has also started the pre-orders of Xperia XZ Premium with a pricing of £639 ($778). It has two color variants of the phone, Deepsea Black, and Luminous Chrome. As of this writing, the retailer has not mentioned any details on shipping date of the phone.

Even though it is the first Snapdragon 835 powered smartphone to get announced, reports have revealed that apart from Samsung, all the other manufacturers are expected to get the stock of Snapdragon 835 chips in late May. In other words, the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 are fueled by Snapdragon 835, all the other flagships featuring the SD 835 are pegged to launch after the launch Samsung’s flagship smartphone. This is the alleged reason why LG chose to launch its LG G6 smartphone early with Snapdragon 821 chipset instead of featuring it with SD 835.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the successor of Xperia Z5 Premium. It has a dust and resistant IP68 certified chassis that is flanked with a premium mirror finish. Like the Xperia Z5 Premium, it features a 5.5-inch 4K display that supports 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 801 ppi. The HDR support onboard lets the screen generate richer colors and better contrast.

The SD 835 SoC of Xperia XZ Premium is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. It also includes a microSD card slot. The 19-megapixel Motion Eye rear camera makes it the first smartphone to shoot super slow motion videos at 960 fps with a resolution of 720 pixels. It also comes with other features like SteadyShot 5-axis stabilization and Predicative Capture that shoots living images.

The 13-megapixel frontal camera can snap amazing selfies in dim light conditions. Some of the other features include USB Type-C, fingerprint, front-facing stereo speakers, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, and a 3,230 mAh battery enabled with Quick Charge 3.0.

In the U.S., the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will not be featuring a fingerprint scanner. Its arrival in the U.S. seems imminent as it has already received certification from Federal Communications Commission regulatory body. In the U.S. it is expected to be available with a pricing of $799 by June.

